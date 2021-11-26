Bori Benko: Zbigniew Soj in court over death of school worker
A man accused of murdering a school worker at her West Yorkshire flat has appeared at crown court.
Zbigniew Soj, 23, is charged with murdering youth worker Bori Benko, 24, in Sherborne Road, Great Horton, Bradford, early on Sunday.
Appearing via video at Bradford Crown Court, a trial date was set for 9 May.
Mr Soj, who is on remand at HMP Leeds, was further charged with attempting to murder a 21-year-old woman found seriously hurt at the scene.
The accused, previously of Sherborne Road, spoke only to confirm his name and that he understood what had been discussed.
