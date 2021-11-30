Bradford driver stopped in snow with tyre 'hanging off'
An uninsured driver who drove through snow in Bradford with a tyre "hanging off the wheel" is to be summoned to court.
The driver was reported to police at 04:00 GMT on Monday, and officers intercepted the VW Golf on Leeds Old Road in Thornbury 15 minutes later.
The driver was found not to have any insurance and the vehicle was seized.
Officers said the driver would face nine penalty points on their driving licence and £400 in fines.
The matter will be referred to Bradford Magistrates' Court, police said, with the driver summoned to attend in due course.
