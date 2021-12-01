Bradford mother urges pregnant women to get Covid jab
- Published
A Bradford mother admitted to hospital with Covid-19 after turning down the vaccine has urged other pregnant women to get their jabs.
Anniree Muir, 23, was nearly 30 weeks pregnant when she was taken to Bradford Royal Infirmary in September.
She had tested positive for Covid-19 nine days earlier.
Ms Muir was treated on a ventilator and her son was delivered by caesarean section at 33 weeks.
Jahleel weighed only 3lbs (1.3kg) and had to be cared for in the neonatal unit for six weeks.
Ms Muir, who also has a 21-month-old daughter, said: "I am not an anti-vaxxer, but I was reluctant to have my jab because I was pregnant and I felt nervous about the effect it might have on the baby".
After recovering from being seriously ill with the virus, she is encouraging other pregnant women to have the jab.
"If I could go back in time, I would have said yes to the vaccine. I am going to get it now as soon as I can," she said.
"After Jahleel was born, he was whisked away to be tested for Covid. Fortunately he was negative but I was still unable to hold him. I was only able to see pictures of him and it was nine days before I could hold him and give him a cuddle."
Both Ms Muir and her son are now doing well at home.
Consultant neonatologist, Sam Oddie, said many pregnant women had been put off by "inaccurate information from social media" and had not been vaccinated.
"Bradford has seen more than its fair share of women needing intensive care for a disease that can be prevented or made less serious by simple injections," he said.
Ms Muir said she was "very lucky" and said anyone nervous about the jab should talk to a health professional for reassurance.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.