The Hive: Huddersfield community cafe becomes LGBTQ+ safe space
- Published
A new cafe has opened to create a safe space for people who identify as LGBTQ+.
The Hive, in Huddersfield, opened to offer support for people who may have faced prejudice or abuse because of their sexuality or identity.
Davy, 17, who is transgender, said speaking to like-minded people had helped him grow as a person.
"It helps to have people to look up to, to let you know that you're not alone," he said.
"I was always very, very different. I got bullied a lot."
He said growing up he switched between different labels, with his identity being "very confusing and hard to figure out".
"I had three older brothers growing up. So I was never really very feminine as a kid."
Davy's mother had always wanted to have a daughter, he said. However, Davy hated wearing dresses and being given pink clothing.
"I would say I want to be a boy because my older brothers are," he added.
As the years have passed, Davy's mum has been supportive of his wish to transition. But the journey has been tough for them both.
"She has told me that she wanted a girl, so badly. She's told me it feels like I took away that, I killed that girl, which isn't how I feel at all, because I feel like I've always been the same person."
After long discussions, Davy's mum agreed to support him in his transition after understanding more about how he felt.
The Huddersfield cafe, which opened last month, is a space for people like Davy to meet others who may have had similar experiences.
Co-founder Gabby Hurt said support was available through local groups, but she had wanted to create an informal drop-in hub.
"Whether somebody was coming with friends for coffee on a Saturday or whether they wanted to come to the youth group, I felt it was that they could self-refer and be free to make those decisions themselves," she said.
Phoebe, who is also transgender, said going to the cafe had helped him.
"It's very important to have places like this because it would have been so beneficial, having a place where I can meet other people that would be able to talk like me and understand me more," he said.
