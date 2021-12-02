Sprinklegate bakery boss creates 'new variant' to beat ban
- Published
A bakery boss forced to ditch a bestselling biscuit topped with illegal sprinkles has cooked up his own version of the rainbow-coloured decoration.
Get Baked, in Leeds, withdrew its raspberry-glazed cookies after officials found a banned additive in the sugary adornment.
As news of "Sprinklegate" spread, owner Rich Myers was swamped with offers.
He has since agreed to work with a US firm to create a "new variant" of sprinkle compliant with legislation.
The outlawed sprinkles Mr Myers previously used were also imported from America and contained the food colouring E127, which is banned in the UK.
At the time he ceased production of some bestselling lines, and complained that UK-made sprinkles were "rubbish" and unsuited to baking.
But, as a result of media coverage, he was contacted by suppliers from across the world.
According to Mr Myers, the US company he eventually chose to work with said: "Look, I'm sure that we can find a workaround for this'.
"This has never needed to happen before because up until now nobody has cared," he said.
After long discussions, Mr Myers said, they have created a sprinkle free of the banned E127 additive.
"We've come up with a product that looks good and we're essentially launching our own sprinkle brand in the EU," he said.
Mr Myers hailed the invention, due to launch in January, as the "new variant that everyone wants and needs".
Trading Standards said the E127 food colouring, also know as Erythrosine, is only approved for use in the UK and EU in cocktail cherries and candied cherries.
The ingredient has been linked to problems with hyperactivity and behavioural issues in children and a US study suggested an increased risk of thyroid tumours when tested on male rats.
Mr Myers said sprinkle suppliers and bakeries across the country had been subject to scrutiny after his story came to light.
"This resulted in a mass investigation of sprinkles, which is hilarious," he added.
