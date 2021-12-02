Mandy Taylor: Tributes paid to Huddersfield fundraiser
Tributes have been paid to a woman who raised more than £2m for good causes after she died aged 53 with cancer.
Mandy Taylor, from Golcar, West Yorkshire, helped establish the Forget Me Not Children's Hospice in Huddersfield and was a patron of Halifax's Piece Hall.
Sir Roger Marsh, chair of the Piece Hall Trust, said Mrs Taylor "inspired us and touched all our hearts".
Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney said he was "devastated" by her news of death.
Sir Roger said it was with "much sadness" the organisation had learned of Ms Taylor's death.
"Mandy always brought positivity to everything she was involved in. The Piece Hall was one of her happy places," he tweeted.
Everyone at #htafc is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mandy Taylor (@Charity_Angels).— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) December 2, 2021
Mandy headed up @htafcfoundation's fundraising in its early years, raising thousands of pounds for the work of the Foundation.
Our thoughts are with Mandy's family and friends 💙 pic.twitter.com/S6sscC9h3J
After being told her cancer was terminal, Ms Taylor launched #bemoremandy on social media encouraging people to live their lives to the full.
She also set up a fund to support underprivileged children and young people create special memories.
Speaking about it before her death she said she had been inspired by a previous fundraising event.
"I want young people to have the chance to make memories that they maybe wouldn't have the chance to without the support of the fund," she said.
"I previously supported an appeal to take a group of children for a day trip to the seaside, none of the children had ever seen the beach before, and it made a lasting impression on me."
Absolutely devastated to hear the awfully sad news that Mandy Taylor has lost her brave battle with a rare form of cancer. Wherever I went in our community Mandy was there spreading positivity and encouraging others to volunteer & help out @Charity_Angels #BeMoreMandy— Jason McCartney MP (@JasonMcCartney) December 2, 2021
Bradford-born actor Natalie Anderson, was among a number of people and organisations to tweet their sadness at Ms Taylor's death.
The former Emmerdale and The Royal star wrote: "Goodnight beautiful @Charity_Angels. Keep sparkling and shining your beautiful light in heaven."
