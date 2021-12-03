Wakefield Waterstones raises child safety fear store alcohol application
A book shop has voiced fears for the safety of children visiting its Wakefield branch if a nearby store is given the go-ahead to sell alcohol.
Convenience store Home Mart, on Kirkgate, has applied for a licence to sell alcohol between 06:00 and 23:00.
In a written objection to Wakefield Council, Waterstones' Mikey Catley said it would increase the "collections of drunks" outside the branch.
Home Mart said it would comply with all legislation and conditions.
Opponents said Kirkgate already has a problem with nuisance drinkers, with Mr Catley stating staff were dealing with crime, theft and "general abuse", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In a written objection, he said: "There are regular fights and shouting matches just outside our shop - opening a store to sell alcohol here, from 6am, is only going to greatly increase this.
"I'm not going to feel I can guarantee the safety of kids in our store if there are more and more collections of drunks outside."
The manager of Halifax bank's Kirkgate branch, Caroline Earley, said they have repeatedly had to call police due to "threatening" behaviour.
"I fear that adding easy access to alcohol would be a risk to our safety, especially when we are leaving work in the dark winter evenings," she wrote.
Home Mart representative Harika Yedla said it would sell beer, cider and wine "on the far side of the store", with spirits sold from behind the counter.
She promised the store will be kept in a "clean and tidy condition" and the premises would comply with all legislation and conditions.
The application, which is also opposed by three local councillors, will be considered on Tuesday.
