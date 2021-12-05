Barry Sheerman: Longest-serving Labour MP to step down
One of the country's longest-serving MPs has announced he will step down at the next election.
Barry Sheerman, 81, who has been Labour MP for Huddersfield since 1979, said it had been "the honour of my life".
The former select committee chair said standing down at the next election was the right time for him and the party.
Mr Sheerman added he was proud of the work he had done over the past 42 years but was looking forward to spending more time with his family.
He tweeted the news, thanking his constituents for the "kindness, support and warmth" they had shown him.
Serving Huddersfield has been the honour of my life.
Mr Sheerman was elected as the Member of Parliament for Huddersfield East in 1979, before the constituency was abolished and replaced with Huddersfield in 1983.
He told BBC Radio Leeds his decision to stand down was "quite easy", adding he was "not getting any younger".
Mr Sheerman is the longest-serving Labour MP and the second-longest continuous serving MP in the House of Commons, behind Father of the House Sir Peter Bottomley.
"The important thing is what you've done in those 40 years," he said.
"I've really enjoyed it. I've been able to make some real changes in the law, I've been able to save lives, I've been able to help with some really good people to steer Huddersfield and West Yorkshire."
'A sacred duty'
Mr Sheerman has been the chair of the Children, Schools and Families Select Committee, as well as well as Shadow Minister for Disabled People's Rights, Shadow Minister for Home Affairs and Shadow Minister for Employment and Training.
He said being an MP was "a sacred duty", looking after constituents in the town.
He added: "What are they going to do for work in the future? What's going to produce well-paid employment? What's going to happen to their education and their health service?
"The wellbeing of your constituency, that's always motivated me.
"I'll now be able to spend more time with my three daughters and my grandchildren."
