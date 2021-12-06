BBC News

Dogs parade in Scrooge-themed pooch pageant in Leeds

Published
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Owners and their dogs dressed in a Victorian Christmas themed pageant at Collingham Memorial Hall in Leeds

Dozens of pets paraded their paws at a Scrooge-themed canine beauty pageant.

Dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds were dressed in various festive gowns and outfits at the "Furbabies" event in West Yorkshire.

Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Mia the cocker spaniel won 1st place in the Queen Bell category
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Michelle Parker with Keisha, the keeshond dog, who was dressed as the ghost of Christmas present

Organisers said nearly 90 dogs from as far afield as Portsmouth attended the pageant, which was held in Collingham Memorial Hall, near Leeds, on Sunday.

Director Philip Hodgkins, 65, from Leeds, said the dogs outfits were assessed by a team of judges.

Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
West highland white terriers Sparkle (left) and Keegan (right) dressed as Hansel and Gretel
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Barney the beagle dressed as a Victorian chimney sweep

"We've got pugs, we've got chihuahuas, we've got beagles, we've got Afghans, we've got springer spaniels, we've got whippets... we've got everything", said Mr Hodgkins.

"They come and parade up and down the red carpet, in front of some judges, and the judges judge them as they see fit".

Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
A team of judges assessed the festive outfits
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
More than 90 dogs took part in the festive pageant

The event was first held in 2019 to raise money for a dogs rescue charity, with pooches bring put forward in various categories to be crowned best king, queen, prince and princess.

This year the theme was Ebenezer Scrooge from Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Missy the Maltese dog dressed in a Victorian outfit based on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Pets from as far afield as Portsmouth attended the event

