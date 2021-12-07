Bradley Gledhill murder: Killers' sentences increased
- Published
A gang of four men and two teenage boys who stabbed a man to death in an "unprovoked and violent attack" have had their sentences increased.
All six were jailed for life in June after being convicted of murdering 20-year-old Bradley Gledhill.
Mr Gledhill, from Heckmondwike, died when he and two friends were attacked by the group in Batley.
His attackers had their minimum jail terms extended following an appeal by the Attorney General.
Mr Geldhill was attacked in Park Croft on 21 June, 2020. He was stabbed repeatedly, before being punched, kicked and stamped on as he lay on the ground.
His two friends were also hit and stabbed repeatedly.
Welcoming the decision by the Court of Appeal, Det Ch Insp Vanessa Rolfe said: "The attack on Bradley and his friends was a dreadful offence in which a group of six males murdered a young man who they continued to attack even after he lay seriously injured and defenceless.
"In its judgement, the Court of Appeal concluded that the original sentencing exercise was difficult but said the sentences for these six men did not reflect the seriousness of the offending and were unduly lenient."
She said she hoped the increase would act "as a further deterrent to those who think it is acceptable to carry or use knives".
Four of the men, Usman Karolia, Ahmed Karolia, Nabeel Naseer and Irfan Hussain, were also convicted of a charge of attempted murder, while Usman Karolia was also found guilty of assault.
The sentences were increased as follows:
- Usman Karolia, 20, of Lime Tree Avenue, Batley, had his minimum term of 21 years in prison increased to 27 years.
- Ahmed Karolia, 24, of Lime Tree Avenue, Batley, had his minimum term of 16 years in prison increased to 21 years.
- Raja Nawaz, 19, of Longfield Road, Heckmondwike, had his minimum term of 12 years in prison increased to 16 years.
- Nabeel Naseer, 18, of Gordale Close, Dewsbury, had his minimum term of detention increased from 11 to 16 years.
- Irfan Hussain, 17, of Church Walk, Batley, had his minimum term of detention increased from 11 to 16 years.
- Nikash Hussain, 17, of Low Road, Dewsbury, had his minimum term of detention increased from 10 to 13 years.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.