Historic Apperley Lane Bridge to shut for flood prevention work
An historic bridge is to be closed for five months as part of flood alleviation work in West Yorkshire.
Apperley Lane Bridge, near Bradford, will be shut to traffic between April and September 2022.
The Grade II-listed crossing over the River Aire is to be strengthened as part of a scheme to protect more than 1,500 homes and businesses in Leeds.
Leeds City Council said the work is essential to avoid a repeat of the Boxing Day floods of 2015.
Phase two of the Leeds Flood Alleviation Scheme will see a flood storage reservoir created between Calverley, Horsforth and Rawdon, as well as banking and the realignment of the River Aire, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
However, the work at Calverley may lead to an increased risk of flooding at Apperley Bridge so the structure requires strengthening to "withstand the pressure exerted by the increased flow of water."
A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: "The work in Apperley Bridge will run alongside the River Aire as it flows through the village, from the area of Bottom Farm on Apperley Road up to Harrogate Road as well at Woodhouse Grove School.
"The work includes new flood walls and embankments, a pumping station and strengthening of Apperley Lane Bridge."
The work is due to start in January 2022 and finish by Spring 2023.
Jeanette Sunderland, Lib Dem councillor for Idle and Thackley, said: "I'm pleased to hear the work is beginning soon. We've been campaigning a long time for improvements in Apperley Bridge. I hope the work to the old bridge is done sensitively."
While Apperley Lane Bridge is closed a diversion will be in place across the nearby Harrogate Road Bridge (A658).
