Halifax Aldi: Man slashed in supermarket attack
A man was slashed in an attack outside a supermarket in West Yorkshire, police have revealed.
The victim was assaulted by a male in his late 20s or early 30s outside Aldi on Pellon Lane, Halifax, at about 17:15 GMT on Friday 3 December.
The 30-year-old man received "minor slash injuries to his chest", according to West Yorkshire Police.
Officers have asked for anyone who saw what happened, or with information about the incident, to get in touch.
The suspect is believed to have run away after the incident towards Raglan Street, police added.
A force spokesperson said: "The attacker is described as a white male with dark skin and black facial hair, of stocky build.
"He is said to have been wearing a green hat, a grey jumper a similar coloured body warmer and cream trousers."
