Bailiff Bridge Christmas tree left half lit over safety concerns
- Published
A Christmas tree has been branded "the worst in the North" after health and safety concerns left it only half lit.
The tree in Bailiff Bridge's Memorial Park, near Brighouse, West Yorkshire, prompted criticism after being only partially decorated.
Conservative councillor George Robinson described it as a "shambles".
A spokesperson for Calderdale Council said it was not "safe or accessible to decorate the highest sections" of the naturally-growing tree.
Mr Robinson said it was a "sturdy and cracking tree, the problem is the decorations".
He said: "We've had a torrid year with Covid and lockdowns, we just want a Christmas tree to enjoy.
"It's a shambles, the worst Christmas tree in the North."
The Labour-controlled council said it provided trees and decorations to bring "some festive cheer to our towns and villages".
The tree remains in place all year round and was decorated as in previous years, it said.
The council added the tree had grown significantly larger and due to safety and accessibility the decorations were "spread amongst the lower branches".
