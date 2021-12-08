Covid: Leeds vaccine centre marks first anniversary of jab
Staff at a Leeds vaccine centre said they are "really proud" to mark the first anniversary of the introduction of Covid jabs.
More than 1.3m doses have been delivered across the city since the rollout began last year.
Sue Peak who runs the programme in the city said it had been "demanding and challenging, but so rewarding as well".
The anniversary is being marked by a visit by the Lord Mayor to a vaccination centre at Elland Road.
The Leeds United stadium was one of the first mass centres opened in December last year.
Ms Peak said the centre, housed in a marquee just outside the ground, was run by a staff of more than 30 people.
"I've worked with a small amount of team members now for about a year and we are really close knit with a common aim," she said.
"I've felt pride, I've felt emotion every time we've opened a new centre or done a new venture. That pride and emotion doesn't go away."
One visitor to the site was Dave Langridge, 51, from Pudsey who was there to get a booster jab.
Mr Langridge described the vaccination team as "absolute heroes"
"They've done a good job," he said
"They're nice people, I don't like having injections but they are very good about it.
"I've had a positive experience not been kept waiting too long, good on them they've done a great job."
The latest government figures show that more than 1.3m vaccine shots have been given in Leeds, with more than 500,000 people getting two doses and 226,884 people having received their booster.
Oluwatofunmilayo, 16, was there to get her second dose after being encouraged by her parents to get vaccinated, "to be more protected for the new variant".
"It's a bit worrying but I feel better now, safer now," she said.
"I feel that it is tested and it seems safe so far. So I don't see any reason not to get vaccinated."
Nurse Amelia Lucking, who usually works in paediatric care, said she was "really proud" of the work done at all the vaccination sites.
"It's a year of fighting towards getting back to as normal as we can towards Covid," she said.
"I never thought when I first came in January 2020 I would still be here a year on, but here we are still going."
