Star Hobson: The short life and death of a beloved toddler

Last month, 150 people turned up to attend a vigil in her honour. Pink and yellow balloons were released into the air - colours the little girl was often seen dressed in. It was an outpouring of love and a celebration of Star's better life, happy, and adored by those around her. Her godfather, Jake Lowndes, who organised the event, said it had been a fitting tribute to a girl who "had the perfect name for the perfect baby".