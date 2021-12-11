Wakefield drugs warning after two die and two hospitalised
Two people have died and two more are in hospital, after taking what police believe are counterfeit anti-epileptic medication and sleeping pills.
All four people were affected in the past 48 hours, in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, prompting police to issue a warning about the misuse of drugs.
Officers said the incidents possibly relate to the misuse of zopiclone and pregabalin.
The deaths are not currently being treated as suspicious.
Zopiclone is often prescribed to help with insomnia, and pregabalin is used to treat anxiety and epilepsy, or to relieve pain.
West Yorkshire Police said one of the hospitalised people, who was known to one of those who died, admitted taking an overdose of zopiclone.
It said it is possible these people have been using counterfeit medication, which look identical to the genuine products.
The force said in a statement: "Mixing medication can increase the likelihood of an overdose and for this reason, it is important people only take medication which is prescribed to them by a medical professional and dispensed at a pharmacy.
"Anyone with any concerns over the medication they have been prescribed is advised to contact their GP.
"Anyone using medication who is being supported by the Drug and Alcohol Service is similarly advised to contact their support worker."
