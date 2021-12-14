Star Hobson: Savannah Brockhill guilty of murder
- Published
A woman has been found guilty of murdering her partner's 16-month-old daughter who died after months of physical abuse.
Star Hobson died in a West Yorkshire hospital on 22 September 2020.
Savannah Brockhill, 28, inflicted "catastrophic" injuries upon the toddler in the time leading to her death.
Jurors at Bradford Crown Court also convicted Star's mother, Frankie Smith, of causing or allowing her death.
The pair are due to be sentenced on Wednesday.
The jury in the seven-week trial heard that the infant, from Keighley, near Bradford, died from "utterly catastrophic injuries" and had been either punched, kicked or stamped on in the weeks and months before her death.
Prosecutor Alistair MacDonald said Star had "suffered a number of significant injuries at different times".
These injuries included fractures to the back of the head and right shin, with the latter "caused by forceful twisting".
