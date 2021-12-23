Christmas toys of the past unwrapped in Leeds museum collection

If you've spent this Christmas locked in a fruitless search for an elusive games console or twiddling your thumbs in a mile-long click and collect queue, you could be forgiven for yearning for simpler times. A new exhibition harking back to the bygone days of clockwork and metal toys could be just the tonic. But you might be surprised to find how, at their heart, the Christmas wishes of the nation's kids haven't actually changed as much as you'd think.