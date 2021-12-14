Leeds crash: Suspected burglar dies after stolen car hits wall
A suspected burglar has died after a stolen car smashed into a wall.
The man was killed when the silver Vauxhall Zafira he was travelling in crashed on a canal bridge in Leeds shortly after 03:30 GMT.
West Yorkshire Police said the car had been stolen by two men in a burglary in Ganners Road, during which a third man was stabbed in the back.
The force said the car crashed in Leeds and Bradford Road moments after being spotted by officers.
The man was given emergency treatment by police and paramedics but died at the scene.
Officers searched the area for a second male believed to be in the vehicle but were unable to locate him.
The 28-year-old man who suffered stab wounds during the burglary was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A police spokesperson said the incident had been referred to Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Roads between Wyther Lane and Broadlea, on the Leeds and Bradford Road, were closed for a number of hours.
Detectives investigating the incident are appealing to anyone who witnessed the burglary or who has any information about the man believed to be missing from the car to contact them.
The force is also asking for witnesses to the crash to come forward.
