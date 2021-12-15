BBC News

Man arrested over raid linked to stolen car crash

The crash happened on a bridge over the Leeds & Liverpool Canal, in Bramley

A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary which led to a fatal collision involving a stolen car.

The vehicle, a silver Vauxhall Zafira, crashed into a bridge on Leeds and Bradford Road on Tuesday after it was taken from an address in Bramley.

West Yorkshire Police said a man who was travelling in the car died at the scene.

The force said a 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident

Officers said efforts to locate a second man thought to have been in the vehicle at the time of the crash have been "resolved as a result of the arrest".

Police say the silver Vauxhall Zafira had been stolen during a burglary in Ganners Road

West Yorkshire Police said the stolen car had been spotted by officers shortly before the crash.

As a result it said the incident had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

