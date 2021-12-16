Star Hobson murder: Brockhill and Smith to have sentence reviewed
Two women jailed over the death of a 16-month-old toddler could have their sentences increased after the case was referred to the Attorney General.
Star Hobson died in 2020 after months of "neglect, cruelty and injury".
Savannah Brockhill, 28, was jailed for a minimum of 25 years for murder. Star's mother, Frankie Smith, 20, was sentenced to eight years for causing or allowing her death.
Their case will be examined under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.
A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office said: "We have received a request for these sentences to be considered under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
"The Law Officers have 28 days from sentencing to consider the case and make a decision."
