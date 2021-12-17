Five arrested over Bramley 'noxious' spray attack on man
- Published
Five males who were treated in hospital for burns have been arrested in connection with an attack on a man who was sprayed with a noxious substance.
The 18-year-old victim needed stitches to his face after also being repeatedly punched in a ginnel in Leeds.
The incident, on Swinnow Lane in Bramley, took place at about 13:30 GMT on Thursday, police said.
Four 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old youth arrested in connection with the attack remain in custody, police said.
Officers were called to the scene of the attack, near the Randolph Street junction, by an ambulance crew treating a man with a "deep gash above his eye".
The victim had also been sprayed with what was thought to have been pepper spray or similar, police said.
The 18-year-old was taken to hospital for stitches to his wound but received no burn injuries or damage to his eyes, according to West Yorkshire Police.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Shortly after 14:00 GMT four men, all aged 18, and a 17-year-old youth, attended A&E at Leeds General Infirmary with injuries consistent with a corrosive substance.
"All were treated for minor injuries such as reddening to the skin."
The males were subsequently arrested in connection with the attack on Swinnow Lane.
Anyone who witnessed what happened, or has information about the attack, is being asked to contact police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk