Star Hobson: Great-grandmother thanks supporters at vigil
- Published
The family of a murdered toddler have thanked people for their support at a vigil in her memory.
Star Hobson's great-grandmother Anita Smith told well-wishers in Saltaire, West Yorkshire, that the 16-month-old would "never be forgotten".
Savannah Brockhill was jailed for 25 years for murder after a court heard how she abused Star before her death in 2020.
Star's mother, Frankie Smith, was jailed for eight years.
She was found to have caused or allowed her daughter's death alongside 28-year-old Brockhill.
Speaking at the Sunday evening Roberts Park gathering, Anita Smith said: "I know none of you will never ever forget her.
"I know that. We won't.
"I want to thank each and everyone for coming and remembering Star."
Anita Smith was one of five family members and friends to make a referral to social services before the toddler's death from "catastrophic" injuries in Bradford on 22 September 2020.
Following the community gathering, Star's aunt, Alicia Szepler said the support of "so many people is overwhelming".
"It's always emotional when it comes to Star, especially when they play her songs.
"Music makes me feel closest to her".
Ahead of the vigil, a Santa's sleigh, complete with a star, was driven on streets around the family's home in Baildon.
"It was beautiful," said Ms Szepler.
Bradford Council has said a Child Safeguarding Practice Review into the case would be published next month.
The Attorney General has been asked to review the sentences given to Brockhill and Smith, 20, under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.
