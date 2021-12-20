Bradford Covid clinic jabs on offer in curry hot spot
- Published
A first-of-its-kind walk-in vaccination clinic is to be set up in a West Yorkshire curry restaurant, the NHS said.
Bradford's MyLahore, usually provides British Asian cuisine, but for one day will add Covid jabs to its menu.
Members of the public and staff, aged over 18, can get vaccinated on Thursday 23 December from 17:00-21:00 GMT.
First, second, or booster doses are to be offered at the special walk-in clinic.
Clinical experts will be there to answer any questions about the vaccine too.
Ishfaq Farooq, of MyLahore, said: "We know the NHS is under increasing pressure and it's a race against time to get as many people vaccinated with the spread of the Omicron variant.
"We all have a part to play in this and help our NHS get through this, which is why we've decided to put on this clinic."
The evening clinic could be a convenient time for staff and customers to attend, he added.
The North East and Yorkshire region of the NHS has seen 16.3m vaccinations delivered up to 19 December.
It includes 6.6m first jabs, 6.0m second doses and 3.7m boosters so far, according to NHS statistics.
Bradford had 1,536 Covid cases in a week, for a rate of 283 per 100,000 population in the seven days up to and including 13 December.
On Friday the UK saw another record number of daily Covid cases for the third day in a row, with more than 93,000 infections announced.
Prof Chris Whitty, the government's chief medical adviser, has said daily cases could keep rising over the next few weeks as the new Omicron variant continues to spread quickly.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.