Bradford Clean Air Zone start delayed until spring 2022
Drivers of the worst-polluting lorries, vans and taxis will not now be charged to enter Bradford city centre until spring 2022, it has been confirmed.
The city's Clean Air Zone (CAZ) had been due to get under way in January.
The council said the delay would allow more time for businesses to upgrade their vehicles and a new start date would be confirmed in the New Year.
The planned charges only apply to high-emission commercial vehicles, not to private cars and motorbikes.
The introduction of the zone would see drivers of HGVs and buses which breach pollution limits charged £50 to enter the city centre.
Drivers of non-compliant taxis would be charged £7, while a fee of £9 could be levied on light goods vehicles, such as minibuses.
The council said the delay in the start of the CAZ would also allow time for its systems to be integrated with the government's national IT infrastructure which manages all such zones across the country.
The introduction of the scheme is designed to reduce nitrogen dioxide levels and improve air quality.
Sarah Ferriby, Bradford Council's executive member for healthy people and places, said the authority had already helped many businesses upgrade their vehicles, supported by government funding.
"However, there is a national shortage of compliant vans and lorries, with many companies reporting delays into next year for the delivery of their new vehicles," she said.
Councillor Ferriby said the authority had also considered the potential impact of any new Covid-19 restrictions which might be introduced.
"This extended lead-in period to the implementation of the CAZ will therefore assist businesses in making preparations," she added.
The council has already installed digital ducting across the city and CAZ perimeter cameras.
Funding has also been provided to ensure buses accessing the CAZ will be compliant, and a further £7.4m in funding has been provided to upgrade HGVs registered in the city.
The council said 60% of licensed taxis had already been upgraded and a £10.4m fund was providing grants of up to £4,500 per vehicle for upgrading vans and minibuses.
