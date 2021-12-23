Police hunt Leeds McDonald's drive-through armed robber
- Published
Police are hunting for an armed robber in Leeds who has targeted six McDonald's drive-through restaurants.
The man reaches into the pay window and attempts to steal the till with a crowbar, police said.
In two of the raids the man went into the restaurants and threatened staff with a hammer before making off with the money.
CCTV footage has been released showing tattoos on the wrists of the masked suspect.
Since the end of October the man has stolen tills from branches in Low Road, Killingbeck Drive and Oakwood Drive and has attempted thefts at Cardigan Fields, Elland Road and again at Low Road in Hunslet.
Det Insp Dan Bates, of Leeds District CID, said: "The suspect has had his face covered on each occasion but has revealed tattoos on both his wrists as he reached through one of the drive-thru windows.
"Although those tattoos can't be seen in detail on the images, we are hoping that someone may be able to recognise him from those or have well-founded suspicions about who he is.
"We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries into these offences and would urge anyone with any information that could assist the investigation to contact us immediately."
