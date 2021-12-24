Bradford rabbit boarding business like 'Wallace and Gromit'
A rabbit and guinea pig boarding business was compared to "something from Wallace and Gromit" during a council planning meeting.
Bradford Council approved the application for the site in the garden of a house in Caldene Avenue.
The accommodation had been operating for three years without planning permission, the meeting heard
Retrospective approval was given despite complaints that the site "had attracted flies and vermin".
Labour councillor David Warburton raised concerns about whether the business was "in the right area".
"There are 11 properties that this site abuts onto, and they are all affected," he said.
"The design may be suitable for a rural area, but for a garden surrounded by 11 houses it is not a good design."
The meeting was told that there had been 50 letter of support for the retrospective plans. but there had also been six letters of objections some of which had raised concerns about an increase in traffic caused by turning a garden into a commercial business.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the planning committee was told the site could house up to 24 rabbits and 18 guinea pigs.
However the applicant, Martin Maran, said the pandemic had effectively halted business. He said the business only attracted around four customers a week, so would not lead to an influx of cars into the street.
Labour councillor Si Cunningham raised objections to the layout of the hutches saying "It looks more like something from Wallace and Gromit than a farm."
