Bradford hospital visitors 'must have negative Covid test'
A West Yorkshire hospital trust is asking all visitors to its wards to show a negative lateral flow test to staff amid rising Covid rates.
Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said those attending outpatient appointments or attending A&E would not need to produce a test.
However visitors to Bradford Royal Infirmary, St Luke's Hospital, Westwood Park and Westbourne Green would.
People are being urged to order tests through their local pharmacy.
The trust said: "The test must be handed over to staff on entry to the ward. A photograph will not be acceptable.
"If you don't have a test, it will not be possible to come into our hospitals, wards or inpatient areas.
"If it is an emergency situation, to facilitate an urgent visit, we will provide visitors with a test to use prior to going on the wards."
The trust added face coverings were a legal requirement to enter the wards.
It comes as Covid rates are rising amid a surge in cases of the Omicron variant, with Bradford recording a rate of 475 positive infections per 100,000 population last week.
Hull University Hospitals Trust announced this week it was banning all adult visitors, to protect patients and staff.
In North Yorkshire, Harrogate and District Trust announced new rules from Thursday, although there would be some exceptions including visitors of patients reaching the end of their life.
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Trust is allowing one person to visit a patient for one hour each day but an appointment and negative lateral flow test is required.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust has suspended general visiting, although some visits to maternity and paediatric wards will be permitted, as well as visits to dying patients.
