Slaithwaite: Driver rescued from roof of sunken car in canal crash
- Published
A motorist has been rescued from the roof of his semi-submerged car after it crashed into a canal.
Fire crews got a ladder to the driver after his vehicle rolled into the Huddersfield Narrow Canal in Slaithwaite late on Thursday night.
The man, who inched his way to the bank along the ladder, was unhurt, West Yorkshire Fire Service said.
West Yorkshire Police said they were alerted on Friday and arrangements were made to recover the car.
