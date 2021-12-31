Killingbeck crash: Man dies in hospital after being hit by car
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car as he crossed a road in Leeds.
The man, in his 20s, was crossing the A64 York Road near to Moresdale Lane, in Killingbeck, at about 17:20 GMT on Thursday when he was struck by a blue Vauxhall Crossland.
He was taken to hospital for treatment but died from his injuries shortly after arriving.
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone with information about the collision to come forward.
