BBC News

Killingbeck crash: Man fatally hit by car named by police

Published
Image source, West Yorkshire Police
Image caption,
Louis Myers, 20, was fatally injured after he was hit by a car while crossing a road in Killingbeck

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car as he crossed a road in Leeds has been named by police.

Louis Myers, 20, was fatally injured when he was struck by a blue Vauxhall Crossland while crossing the A64 York Road near to Moresdale Lane, in Killingbeck.

He died in hospital from his injuries shortly after the collision at about 17:20 GMT on Thursday.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.