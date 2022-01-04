Santokh Singh: Murder accused 'killed father with cricket bat'
A man beat his father to death with a cricket bat and a metal dog bowl in his living room, a jury has been told.
Santokh Singh, 59, known as Charlie, was attacked by his son Phillip Badwal, 25, at their home in Airedale Road, Bradford, in November 2020.
Bradford Crown Court heard he died after suffering fractures to his skull, a broken leg and fractured ribs.
Mr Badwal denies murdering Mr Singh but has pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter.
The court heard Mr Singh had been unhappy in the family home and had spoken about being assaulted by Badwal on a number of occasions.
Prosecutor Richard Wright QC said Mr Singh's older sons from a previous relationship had shown him round a new flat they had found for him on his birthday, but he was attacked the following day.
He said Mr Singh had fractures to the skull, bruising to the brain as well as a broken leg and fractured ribs.
"In other words, this was not one short-lived assault, but a prolonged incident in which the injured and bleeding Charlie Singh had likely crawled about the living room as the attack upon him had continued," he told the jury.
"There in the living room of his own home, Charlie Singh had been beaten to death by his own son."
The prosecution said the defendant called drug dealer numbers instead of emergency services after the attack, with Mr Badwal calling 999 on the morning of 30 November explaining his father had come home with his face "all smashed up".
Mr Singh was already dead or dying when paramedics arrived at the property, the court heard.
The trial, which is expected to last six days, continues.
