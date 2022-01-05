Wakefield children's services transformed, says Ofsted
- Published
A children's services department which was rated as inadequate three years ago has since been completely transformed, according to the regulator.
Ofsted inspectors told Wakefield Council in 2018 the vulnerable children in its care were at risk due to a poor level of service.
However, in its latest inspection the watchdog rated the department as good.
The council's leader said the report acknowledged the efforts the authority had made to improve the department.
In 2018, the council narrowly avoided losing control of its children's services after Ofsted's initial report.
That inspection found there was a serious shortage of social workers and an over-reliance on agency staff.
It also said high caseloads and poor morale were endemic.
'Outstanding' progress
Inspecting the service again before Christmas 2021, the regulator found there had been "sustained improvement" from an "extremely low base", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"Services for children who need help and protection in Wakefield are good," an Ofsted report found.
"The response to safeguarding concerns is robust and ensures that risks to children are identified and responded to in a timely way.
"As a result, children get the right level of help and protection when they need it."
Ofsted also praised the council's investment in new staff, stating they were "without exception, very enthusiastic about working for Wakefield".
Council leader Denise Jeffery said the progress which had been made was "outstanding".
"The report clearly acknowledges the significant changes and vast improvements that have been made across all children's services, and most importantly highlights the positive impact this is having on children and their families," she said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.