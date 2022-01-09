Man seriously injured after Bradford nightclub stab assault
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed at a nightclub in Bradford.
Police said emergency services were called to The Village on Sackville Street at about 04:30 BST on Sunday.
The victim was found seriously injured outside the club and police said his injuries were believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are described as "serious but not life threatening".
Detectives have appealed for anyone with information or mobile phone footage of the incident to contact West Yorkshire Police.
