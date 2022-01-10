Bradford judge criticises fine ruling in careless driving case
A judge criticised rules which meant he could only fine a careless driver who left a teenager with "catastrophic" injuries after knocking him down.
The 18-year-old now has a mental age of five after being hit by Thaaqeeb Zafar in Bradford in April 2019.
Zafar, 22, had driven at double the 20mph limit but slowed before the crash, Bradford Crown Court heard.
He was fined £500 and given four months in prison, suspended for a year.
Passing sentence, Recorder Anthony Hawks stressed he was constrained by sentencing guidelines as he imposed the fine for the careless driving.
The suspended prison term was levied for dangerous driving relating to the earlier speeding.
Zafar, who was driving his mother's car at the time of the incident, fled in the vehicle when emergency services arrived after the crash.
The injured teenager's uncle and a local councillor located the damaged Mercedes parked outside Zafar's family home on Brantwood Oval.
The court heard how the victim suffered a life-threatening brain injury which required multiple rounds of surgery.
He also needed speech and language therapy and requires lifelong care.
'Ruined life'
Recorder Hawks said the victim had been walking home minding his own business that night.
"The consequences for that young man have been catastrophic," said the judge.
"He has the mental capacity of a five-year-old now.
"He has a multiplicity of difficulties both physical, cognitive and otherwise and his life has been ruined."
Zafar was originally charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He eventually pleaded guilty to separate offences of careless driving, and dangerous driving on Scotchman Road.
There is currently no offence of causing serious injury by careless driving, but the government has announced proposals to introduce such an offence, with a maximum sentence of two years in jail, as part of changes to sentencing for road traffic offences.
Zafar was also banned from driving for two years.
