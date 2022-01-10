Leeds sex assault claim was 'categorically' false report
A report of an alleged sexual assault on a girl in Leeds has been found to be false, police said.
The assault was said to have taken place on a wooded path near to Farnley Academy on 5 January.
However, West Yorkshire Police said following an investigation detectives had "confirmed categorically that this was a false report".
Temp Det Supt Tony Nicholson said all reports of similar incidents were taken very "very seriously".
He added: "We are continuing to ensure the child involved and her family receive appropriate support and we would ask that people consider her welfare first and foremost in any view they may have on this matter."
