Yorkshire Ambulance Service: Transport to routine appointments halted
- Published
Ambulance transport to routine hospital appointments in Yorkshire has been temporarily suspended because of a surge in Covid-related staff absence.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) said it faced "operational pressures" as a result of the number of staff infected with the Omicron variant.
Transport for life-saving treatment such as renal dialysis or chemotherapy would continue, it added.
The trust is contacting patients to ask them to make other arrangements.
A spokesperson for YAS said journeys were being suspended for non-emergency routine outpatient appointments.
However, it would continue transport services for those being discharged or admitted to hospital as well as patients being transferred between hospital sites.
Nick Smith, executive director of operations at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said he wanted to reassure the public, that "in spite of the challenges currently" its emergency service remained fully operational.
He added it was "important" efforts were focused on "our most poorly patients" and urged the public to consider other options for less serious illness or injuries such as a pharmacy or GP surgery.
