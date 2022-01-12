Kevin Sinfield receives OBE at Windsor Castle investiture
Rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield has received his OBE from the Duke of Cambridge at an investiture service at Windsor Castle.
Sinfield was in the Queen's Birthday Honours list in 2021 for services to rugby league and charity fundraising.
In December 2020, Sinfield led a team that raised more than £2.7m for motor neurone disease (MND) research by running seven marathons in seven days.
He was at Leeds Rhinos with Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019.
Geoff Burrow, father of Rob and a friend of Sinfield, said: "We've sang for years 'there's only one Sir Kevin Sinfield', so he's always been Sir Kevin to us.
"This just puts the icing on the cake - you couldn't give Kevin enough accolades.
"He cares for everybody who's been around him. Words can't described what sort of a man he is."
In November 2021, Sinfield completed another gruelling event in aid of MND research, running 101 miles (162.5km) in 24 hours and raising more than £2m.
He set off on the run from Welford Road, home of the rugby union side Leicester Tigers whose coaching staff he joined last year. The run ended in Leeds at Headingley, home of rugby league club Leeds Rhinos, where he played for 18 years.
The former England rugby league captain was also appointed MBE in 2014, a year before he retired from playing.
