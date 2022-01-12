Asghar Badshah death: Qaisar Shah admits kidnap and manslaughter
A man who admitted kidnapping and killing a bus driver whose body was found hidden in a former bank will be sentenced in February.
Asghar Badshah, 39, from Bradford, was abducted on 30 November 2019 and his body was found in Batley a month later.
Qaisar Shah, 36, was originally charged with murder, but prosecutors accepted a guilty plea to manslaughter in October.
Three other defendants also admitted related charges. All will be sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on 8 February.
Mr Badshah, known as Oscar, was taken from Mayo Road in Bradford and his body was found on 29 December in the former Yorkshire Bank premises in Commercial Street, Batley.
Shah, of Mayo Crescent, Bradford, has also admitted conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to acquire or possess criminal property.
Co-defendant Liam Buckley, 34, of Lynwood Crescent, Sunningdale, Berkshire, entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to kidnap.
Sabbah Shahmuradi, 36, of French's Wells, Woking, has also admitted conspiracy to kidnap.
A fourth defendant, Sobia Syed, 37, of Henna Close, Bradford, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to acquire or possess criminal property.
