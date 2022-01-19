River Wharfe: Upgrades announced ahead of 'poor' Ilkley river rating
- Published
Yorkshire Water have announced plans to spend £13m on improvements for a stretch of the River Wharfe at Ilkley.
The company said they expect the Environment Agency to give water quality a "poor" rating in its assessment of the river on Wednesday.
The River Wharfe was designated a bathing site in 2020, meaning pollution levels are now regularly monitored.
The water company said steps were needed to tackle additional sources of pollution.
Hundreds of people often swim in the river during spells of warm weather, with data released in August showing bacteria levels which regularly broke safety standards.
Ahead of new Environment Agency data, set to be published on Wednesday morning, Yorkshire Water said measures would include the "enhanced disinfection" of effluent discharged from treatment works in Grassington, Draughton and Beamsley to reduce the impact on water quality.
The Ilkley Clean River Group said the expected "poor" classification would confirm that it is "not safe for people to paddle, play or swim after rainfall when sewage pollution exceeds safe limits".
A spokesperson for the community action group said: "In cleaning up the river for people, we also aim to prevent the use of the Wharfe as an open sewer and return it to being a thriving habitat for wildlife."
Ben Roche, director of wastewater at Yorkshire Water, warned its investment would not guarantee an improvement in bathing water quality.
"Our modelling indicates pollution is entering the watercourses from a variety of sources, including misconnections and agricultural land which the river and its tributaries run through," he said.
"It is important other landowners and stakeholders take action to ensure water quality is improved in the future, with the ultimate aim of improving the bathing water classification."
