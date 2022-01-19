Covid: Ventilators used to treat patients stolen from lorry in Wakefield
- Published
Ventilators used to treat patients with conditions like coronavirus have been stolen from a lorry.
The 175 continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines were snatched from the vehicle when it was parked in Foxbridge Way, Normanton, on Sunday.
Police said the boxes they were in measured about 15cms by 7cms.
West Yorkshire Police urged anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact them "so they can be recovered promptly and sent on to the NHS".
