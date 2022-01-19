Deco-Pak: Jury unable to reach verdict on crush death charge
The jury in the trial of a company director accused of manslaughter by gross negligence has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict.
Andrew Tibbott, 48, was crushed to death by a robotic arm while working at Deco-Pak in Hipperholme in 2017.
The firm was found guilty of corporate manslaughter but jurors were unable to reach a verdict in the case of director Michael Hall.
A decision on whether Mr Hall, 64, will face a retrial is due next month.
The trial at Bradford Crown Court heard Mr Tibbott, a married father-of-two, was fatally injured by the machine as he cleaned a sensor on 14 April 2017.
He was only discovered when concerned family members went to the site on Halifax Road later that evening after he failed to return home.
The prosecution alleged that "within days" of its installation the company and senior management had caused essential safety features of the robotic arm to be bypassed or disabled.
Mr Hall of Hullen Edge Lane, Elland, denied a charge of manslaughter by gross negligence but admitted admitted breaching health and safety regulations.
On Friday the firm, which also admitted the health and safety charge, was found guilty of corporate manslaughter.
Another of the firm's directors Rodney Slater, 62, of Wellbank View, Rochdale, was cleared of manslaughter by gross negligence and a health and safety breach.
