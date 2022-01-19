Leeds Bradford Airport development plans to face public inquiry
A public inquiry is to be held into the decision to allow the building of a new £150m terminal building at Leeds Bradford Airport.
The airport's planning application was approved by Leeds City Council in March last year, despite objections by campaigners and local MPs.
The then Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick postponed making a decision on calls for a public inquiry.
However, his successor Michael Gove has now "called in" the plans.
The project would see existing buildings demolished to make way for the new 366,000 sq ft (34,000 sq m) three-storey terminal.
The airport claimed the replacement building would be a more efficient and sustainable development, helping it to achieve its carbon net-zero goals by 2023.
