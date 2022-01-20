Far-right terror: Group used 3D printer to make pistol parts, court told
Four people accused of being members of a far-right cell "celebrated racist violence" and made pistol parts using a 3D printer, a court has heard.
Daniel Wright, 29, Liam Hall, 31, and Stacey Salmon, 29, all from Keighley, West Yorkshire, deny multiple terrorism-related offences.
Samuel Whibley, 29, of Derwen Deg, Menai Bridge, Anglesey, also denies terrorism offences.
The trial at Sheffield Crown Court is expected to last five weeks.
The prosecution said the four defendants used a Telegram channel called Oaken Hearth to exchange terror manuals, share racist ideology and post videos of atrocities.
Prosecutor Annabel Darlow QC, said the four defendants had been members of an "extreme fascist and terroristic cell" during the first four months of 2021.
"They embraced extreme right-wing propaganda and celebrated racist violence and killing," she said.
"The defendants demonstrated an active interest in the manufacture of explosives and weaponry."
Ms Darlow said the defendants had sought information on how to manufacture firearms at home and had used 3D printers to print plastic parts, which could be assembled with metal components.
She said it was their intention to create "functional and lethal" firearms.
"The prosecution allege that the ideology embraced by these defendants, and the violent, terroristic views they expressed, clearly demonstrate that their actions in respect of these homemade firearms was terrorist in nature and intent," she said.
'Abhorrently racist'
The court heard police had linked Mr Wright, Mr Hall and Ms Salmon to firearm parts which were later recovered, while Mr Whibley had researched and posted details online about how to make a pistol.
The Oaken Earth Telegram channel, which student Mr Whibley set up in January 2021, had a private chat function.
It could, Ms Darlow said, only be accessed by people who passed a series of questions designed to prove they were far-right sympathisers.
She said: "Extreme right-wing terrorists who had committed acts of mass murder in the name of their twisted ideology, such as Timothy McVeigh, who committed the atrocity in Omaha, Anders Breivik who murdered scores of young people in Norway, and Brenton Tarrant, who shot over 50 worshippers in a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, were actively celebrated by members and praised as 'saints'."
The trial continues.
The charges:
- Daniel Wright, 29, of Whinfield Avenue, Keighley, West Yorkshire, is charged with disseminating a terrorist publication, possessing articles for terrorist purposes, and the collection of information contrary to the Terrorism Act. He is also accused of possessing and manufacturing a firearm
- Liam Hall, 31, of Hill Top Walk, Keighley, is charged with possessing articles for terrorist purposes, as well as possessing and manufacturing a firearm
- Stacey Salmon, 29, of the same address, is charged with possessing articles for terrorist purposes, and having a firearm
- Samuel Whibley, 29, of Derwen Deg, Menai Bridge, Anglesey, is charged with the encouragement of terrorism, and disseminating a terrorist publication
