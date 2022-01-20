Santokh Singh murder: Attorney General examines Phillip Badwal's sentence
- Published
The Attorney General has been asked to review the sentence of a man who beat his father to death with a cricket bat.
Santokh Singh, 59, was attacked by his son Phillip Badwal, 25, at their home in Airedale Road, Bradford, on 30 November 2020.
Badwal, who initially denied murder but then changed his plea at Bradford Crown Court, was jailed for a minimum of 20 years on 6 January.
His case will be examined under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.
A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office confirmed it had received a request to review the sentences, adding: "The Law Officers have 28 days from sentencing to consider the case and make a decision."
If referred, it would then be for the Court of Appeal to rule on whether the minimum jail term was too short.
During the trial, the court heard that Badwal inflicted "unspeakable violence" after an argument with his father.
Judge Jonathan Rose described the murder as "a savage, brutal and prolonged attack on a defenceless and vulnerable man".
At the time of the attack, he was on bail for his involvement in multiple street robberies.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.