Star Hobson murder: Pre-inquest hearing held in Bradford
A pre-inquest hearing has taken place into the death of Star Hobson.
The 16-month-old died in 2020 after months of "neglect, cruelty and injury" by her mother, Frankie Smith, and Smith's partner, Savannah Brockhill.
Smith was jailed for eight years for causing or allowing Star's death while Brockhill was convicted of murder and sentenced to at least 25 years in jail.
A further hearing is due to take place at Bradford Coroners' Court on 17 March.
A trial at Bradford Crown Court heard the toddler endured a campaign of physical and psychological abuse.
She bled to death on 22 September 2020 after suffering "catastrophic" injuries at the hands of Brockhill, her mother's "violent-tempered" girlfriend.
Earlier this month, the Attorney General Suella Braverman said she had referred Smith's sentence to the Court of Appeal as she thought it was "unduly lenient".
A date for the Court of Appeal hearing is yet to be announced.
