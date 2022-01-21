Covid-19: Wakefield rail cuts leave commuters frustrated
Rail passengers in part of West Yorkshire have expressed their frustration at a temporary reduction in some services due to driver shortages.
Northern has cut train services to towns in the Wakefield district due to Covid-related staff absences.
Passenger groups said it was unfair the area was "bearing the brunt" and it would not happen in "leafy Harrogate".
Train operator Northern said there were service cuts across its entire network and no area was being singled-out.
Dave Hogg, a public transport users representative, said passengers in Pontefract were among those left "frustrated" by the changes.
"We seem to be bearing the brunt of any problems Northern are encountering," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Hogg said the district appeared to be at the "bottom of the pecking order".
The service cuts have affected commuters who normally travel by train to work in Leeds.
Paul Cartwright, from Pontefract Civic Society, said: "They currently don't have suitably timed trains, given the early ones which have been cut.
"If we were in leafy Skipton or Harrogate, this wouldn't be happening."
Tom Gordon, a Liberal Democrat councillor in Knottingley, another of the towns affected by the service changes, said people in the area, which has high levels of deprivation, were already struggling.
"Having to get a taxi to work because your train doesn't turn up is going to push people over the edge," Mr Gordon said.
Northern has not responded to requests for comment, however the train operator has written to its passengers.
Pete Myers, the company's stakeholder manager, wrote that the firm had to make cuts at all its depots.
He said: "There was no plan to disadvantage any area more than any other, and there have been cuts in services right across the region this time."
The replacement timetable would last until 29 January at least, Northern said.
