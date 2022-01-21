Huddersfield rugby league museum move a 'missed opportunity'
Moving the proposed national rugby league museum from the sport's birthplace is a "missed opportunity", says the charity behind the attraction.
Huddersfield's George Hotel was chosen in 2020 to host the exhibition but Kirklees Council has since said it "would not be financially viable".
Tim Adams, chair of RL Cares (RLC), said he was "extremely frustrated and annoyed" with the decision.
The council has said it wants to open the museum on another site in the town.
The hotel was the meeting place of more than 20 clubs on 29 August 1895 who decided to set up the Northern Union, a game which went on to be known as rugby league.
It was chosen as the site for the national museum ahead of several other locations, including Wigan.
Following the council's announcement, Mr Adams said he felt the charity had spent 18 months talking and now the plan had "gone down the drain".
"We're amazed by their decision not to offer us the George Hotel anymore. We're amazed and we're extremely disappointed.
"We believe it is absolutely the right place to have the museum and we believed up to a certain point that is what they believed also."
In a statement issued earlier this month Kirklees Council said housing the museum in the George Hotel "would not be financially viable without an ongoing cost to Kirklees residents".
It said instead it wanted the museum to form part of the £210m "Cultural Heart" development, which would also include an events venue, art gallery and library alongside shops, bars and restaurants.
However, Mr Adams and Head of RL Cares Chris Rostron said they had received no formal offer over the proposed change of location.
Mr Rostron said the decision to relocate the museum from its "spiritual home" would be a "missed opportunity".
Mr Adams added that while he hoped the George Hotel plans could be rekindled "we're not going to hang around for them, we will consider all other options".
Kirklees Council has previously said it "remains committed" to bringing the museum to Huddersfield and that plans to refurbish the George Hotel will include a "a fitting tribute to the birthplace of rugby league".
