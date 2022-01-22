Halifax schools struggle with Covid-related staff absences
A number of schools in Yorkshire say they are struggling to cover lessons due to Covid-related staff absences.
Ros Wood-Ives, headteacher at Lightcliffe Academy, near Halifax, said 17% of staff were currently absent, including two heads of year.
"It has made the running of the school... very challenging," she said.
Ms Wood-Ives said more than 10% of Year 9 pupils had also tested positive, "and as a result we've had to switch [them] to remote learning".
Elsewhere, Mungo Sheppard, headteacher at the town's Ash Green Community Primary, said staff absences were making it difficult to cover lessons.
He said one member of his teaching staff tested positive last Thursday, and the supply teacher brought in to cover tested positive a day later.
Another supply teacher booked for this week was also unable to work after her son tested positive, he said.
"We were then left with the scenario we've got nobody to cover."
Jason Howard, from Halifax-based Academics recruitment agency, said they were dealing with "a lot of last-minute calls" for supply teachers, some of whom themselves had tested positive after working in school.
"We feel as though we are kind of chasing our tail a little bit because we don't have a bottomless pit of brilliant, high-quality people, and we are impacted by the same things as schools are," he added.
There are also fears the situation could get worse as restrictions are eased, with the requirement for secondary pupils to wear face coverings in class dropped.
"It doesn't feel like the right time to be relaxing restrictions - full stop, but certainly within school it seems a bit odd, particularly for our secondary colleagues," Mr Sheppard added.
A spokesperson for Boris Johnson said the prime minister "believes it is vital that children are receiving face-to-face education and can enjoy a normal experience in the classroom".
