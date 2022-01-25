BBC News

Concern for missing Stocksbridge mother and daughter

Police say they are growing "increasingly concerned" for a missing mother and her young daughter.

Lisa, 48, and Isabelle, aged five, were last seen in the Stocksbridge area of Sheffield at about 10:10 GMT on Monday.

South Yorkshire Police said Lisa has long auburn hair and is thought to be wearing a black coat with a fur hood and red and white boot-type trainers.

Isabelle has long, mousy hair. She is thought to be wearing a purple coat, dark trousers and black leather shoes.

